Thomas E. Anderson

Tom Edward Anderson, 68, of Jeffersonville died Feb. 25, 2020, from complications of lung cancer, with his love Mindy Jackson-Jefferys at his side.
He was born in Staten Island, N.Y., Sept. 17, 1951. As a young man, while searching for a focus, he spent 10 years as a licensed mariner, first mate, second in command on pilot vessels guiding freighters, oil tankers and passenger ships traveling up and down the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
Tom lived in a number of states before moving to Vermont in the 1980s. He spent several years in the study of bees and became a passionate beekeeper.
His decision to settle in Vermont was, in part, due to his passion for beekeeping and a belief that Vermont provided a good environment for bees as well as himself. Tom first moved to Burlington and eventually put down roots in the late 1990s on the side of a mountain in Jeffersonville.
In Vermont, Tom became a pioneer in commissioning and designing energy-efficient, sustainable buildings. In 1994, he established CX Associates, which is still thriving and operating with 15 employees at offices in Burlington. It was the first such engineering company in the Northeast. When he retired from CX Associates in 2013, he had trained 12 engineers in the commissioning process, and was a leader in energy-efficiency commissioning.
After retiring, Tom redirected his energies and expertise toward his passion for indoor gardening. He became known as an expert as well as an inveterate student of high-quality, energy-efficient cultivation, and was consulted by the state of Vermont as it worked to develop guidelines for energy-efficient indoor growing.
Survivors include his partner, Mindy Jackson-Jefferys; his sister, Sue (Anderson) Steinhoff; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Steinhoff; nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine sidekick Annie, now living with Tom’s best friend and neighbor, Barbara “Scotty” Grigat and her pack of welcoming golden retrievers.
Tom’s guileless, straightforward, positive and generous ways inspired respect, admiration and love throughout his business and personal life.
As Tom wished, no public services are planned. In honor of Tom’s deep love and commitment to his rescue dogs, contributions in Tom’s memory would be appreciated to Therapy Dogs of Vermont, P.O. Box 1271, Williston, VT 05495 or to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanub, UT 84741.