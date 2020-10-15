Thomas Clayton Fonda, “Tommy Wah,” “FBANG,” etc. kicked the bucket on Oct. 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side at his home in Fletcher. He was born May 23, 1955, in Randolph, to Jean Mae Woolley and Harold Milo Fonda.
Tom loved the simple things in life. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family, friends, listening to music and beautiful women. He thrived on meeting new people, making friends, demolition, restoring history, hunting and fishing. Tom loved passing on his demolition knowledge to others.
He is survived by longtime soul mate, love of his life and smaller half, Brenda Edwards of Fletcher; his son, Blane Fonda; his adopted sons and daughter, Adam (Heather), Eric, Jessica Brown (Shannon) and Nathan Edwards, Aaron and Brough, Amanda and Emily, Justin and John Boy, along with all of their beautiful children; his sister, Jackie Cushing and husband, Nelson, and their children Cheri, Jason (Tina) and Ryan; along with great nieces and nephews, a special aunt, Marilee Seymour, and numerous family members and friends.
Tom is predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Flanagan Fonda, his parents Jean Woolley and Harold Fonda, and younger brother Gerald Laventure.
We would like to thank Brenda, Nathan, Jessica, Shannon, Sandy, the hospice nurses and countless special friends. Per Tom’s wishes there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Binghamville Cemetery, Fletcher.
A celebration of life will be in held in the spring.
Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the East Fairfield Food Shelf or VSNIP Program in Bridgewater.
