Thomas A. Henderson, 72, died peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Eden.
He was born in Greenfield, Mass., Oct. 22, 1947, son of Richard Thomas Henderson and Dorothy Rita LeMay Henderson.
He was a graduate of Cambridge High School. He worked at a sawmill for a number of years, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Baker Henderson.
No services are planned at this time.
Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.