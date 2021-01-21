Thomas A. Graves, born July 18, 1952, died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 19, in Nashville, Tenn., with his loving family by his side.
He worked at the state hospital, Copley Hospital, was a local DJ and also worked at Hannaford’s grocery store.
He leaves his son, Chad Graves; two grandchildren; his sister, Joanne Thompson from Arizona; the mother of his son, Sharrie Morrin; and many cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alton Sr. and Elanor Graves, a brother, a sister, two nephews and one niece.
He had two cats and a dog, named Jamie, whom he loved very much.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
