Theresa Cochran, 88, of Morrisville, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Wolcott where she lived and was cared for by her son Marty’s family, Diane, Kylie, Liza and Travis. Marty predeceased her in 2018.
She was born in the town of Hyde Park on Aug. 9, 1933, to Ernest and Aurora (Babineau) Allard, both deceased.
On Aug. 14, 1949, she married Merwin Cochran of Morrisville and through the years grew to a family of eight, Judy Jones (Fred) of Morrisville, Linda Anthony of Morrisville, Janie Currier (Jack) of Morrisville, along with three children who predeceased her, Merwin Jr. (1995), Janice (1976) and Marty. We were all very proud to call her mom.
As years went on, her family grew, adding nine grandchildren to whom she became Nana: Christopher Boyea (Lisa), Eric Mandigo (Dawn), Jennifer Currier, Jamie Currier, Kylie Cochran, Liza Cochran (Luke) and Travis Cochran, along with two who predeceased her, Vicki Lynn Boyea (Rob) in 2018 and Darci Ann Mandigo in 1992.
In later years came five great grandchildren and she took on another title as Great Nana to Avery Traber Boyea, Kayla Rae Atwood, Brody Boyea, Fiona Mandigo and Lydia Mandigo. If that wasn’t enough, she also grew very fond of a few children who also called her Nana, Parker Dukett, Addlyn Patch, Macy Polgroszek and Emma Polgroszek.
Theresa was a mom, grandmother and a great grandmother in every sense. Her family was her life, all of whom loved her and will greatly miss her.
After raising her family, she decided to work outside of the home and went to work for Giant department store, which later became Ames department store, where she worked as a shipping and receiving clerk for a few years, making many new friends, and having a lot of fun, maybe too much from some of the stories from her co-workers. She also spent a short time working at the Morrisville Mobil as the “Coffee Lady” and the Buccaneer Inn in Stowe as a chambermaid along with her daughter Judy.
After she lost her daughter Janice in 1976, she once again became a stay-at-home mom to raise her two grandchildren, Darci and Eric, who claimed her as their mama, the only one they ever knew. She was as blessed to be able to take on that role as were the children to have her.
She knew how to have the time of her life going to Saturday night dances, playing bingo or tucking herself in at night with a good magazine and just enjoying the ones she loved and lived for.
She is survived by her sister Lorraine Sweetser of Stowe and a brother Larry (Butch) Allard and his wife Becky along with many nieces and nephews.
Our mother was never one to say goodbye. If you used those words, she would quickly correct you and say, “You don’t say goodbye, it’s see you later!”
Mom, until we meet again, we will all see you later. Love and miss you.
