Joint graveside services for Theresa Cochran, who died Jan. 7, 2022, in Wolcott, and her beloved daughter, Judy Jones, who died April 15, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, N.H. will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville with Father Jon Schnobrich officiating.

