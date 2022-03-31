Theresa A. Lamore, 94, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at The Manor Nursing Home in Morristown. She was born on Nov. 25, 1927 in Montgomery Center, the daughter of Austin and Alberta (Ploof) Lumbra.
Theresa married Romeo Lamore on April 24, 1947. They raised their family in Montgomery Center and remained there until the fall of 2016 when they moved to Hyde Park to be closer to their son and his family.
Theresa served as the Montgomery town clerk for 28 years, retiring in 1988.
Theresa enjoyed traveling, playing cards and bingo, and being active. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great grandchildren. She provided many wonderful family gatherings that included great food, decorations and fun.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Romeo, on May 11, 2017, and her daughter, Gale St. Cyr, on Aug. 4, 2018.
Theresa is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lamore and wife, Jo Ann (Kinney) of Hyde Park; granddaughter, Chelsea Lamore of Johnson; granddaughter, Brandi Dannat and husband, Devin, son, Liam and daughter, Raegen, all of Eden; sister, Connie (Lumbra) McFarland of Montgomery Center; brother, Walter Lumbra of Morristown; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff at The Manor for taking such good care of Theresa over the past three years.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at the St. Isidore Church, 169 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center VT 05471. Interment will take place this spring in St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville VT 05661, or The Manor Nursing Home, 577 Washington Hwy, Morrisville VT 05661.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is in charge of arrangements. Share condolences, photos and favorite memories at gossfs.com.
