Theodore Eric Keith, 62, of Elmore, died early Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ted was born in Morrisville on June 17, 1959, the third child of Norman and Lois Keith. He graduated from Peoples Academy in 1977. He was an active performer in the school’s drama plays all four years. He graduated from Vermont Technical College in 1979 with an associate degree in agriculture.
Upon graduation, he and a lifelong friend toured the country before coming home to work on the family dairy farm on Elmore Mountain Road.
He performed with the Lamoille County Players off and on throughout his life.
He married Dena Allen in 1985 and together they had six children. They took in many foster kids over the years, eventually adopting two young brothers. In 1988 he was awarded Dairy Farmer of the Year and won a paid vacation to San Antonio, Texas. He traveled all over with his family and loved exploring new places.
After taking over the farm from his parents and uncle, Ted built a new barn and increased the herd to 300 dairy cows at one point. He took pride in producing the best milk he could. When the price of milk dropped, he made the difficult decision to sell the dairy herd in 2018 and began raising and selling grass-fed beef as Keith Farm Meats.
Ted’s greatest passion was his family, followed closely by comedy. He loved to make people laugh and was always his own biggest fan, laughing at all his own jokes. He had a compassionate and forgiving heart, doing anything for his children and those he cared about.
A true entrepreneur, his confidence and decisiveness were admirable traits that made him the best source of advice for family and strangers alike. He believed that every day you laughed was a good day and he chose to live gratefully. He never stopped chasing joy, which included riding motorcycles and snowmobiles for as long as he could.
The world lost a truly special person who was loved by people everywhere he went. His light shines on through his children and his grandchildren, Ariah and Micah.
He is survived by his wife, Dena; his children, Deidre and her husband, Matt Parker of Elmore and their children, Turner of Elmore, and Kayden and his fiance, Kayla Goldberg of Saint Albans, Emberly and her husband, Robert Davis of St. Albans, Theo of Elmore and Uriah of Elmore; adopted children, Elliot and Harrison; his grandchildren; his mother, Lois Folsom Keith; his sisters, Diane Cote of Elmore, Jane Nutting of Elmore, and Janet Garrow of Irasburg and their families; and his brother, Patrick of Elmore and his family.
He was predeceased by his father, Norman.
A funeral service will be held at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene of Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held in June. A special thanks goes out to the intravenous infusion team at Copley Hospital, the radiation clinic at Central Vermont Medical Center and the hospice nurses at Lamoille Home Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to his memory can be sent to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
