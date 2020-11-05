Theadora Fisk Whitcavitch

Theadora (Thea) Fisk Whitcavitch, 69, of Cambridge, died peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, in Burlington, after a short illness. Thea was born on May 12, 1951, in Morrisville to Joyce and Theodore Fisk, both deceased.
Thea grew up in Morrisville and attended Peoples Academy High School. After graduation, wanting to experience life outside of rural Vermont, Thea moved to New York City, taking a job with the Global Girl Scouts. Soon, Thea’s wanderlust returned, and she moved to California for a short time, before returning to her home state.
Thea and her sheepdog Friedman were familiar sights in Stowe, where she worked at the Green Mountain Inn for a number of years. Ever the explorer, Thea moved again, this time to Florida, where she worked for Sarasota County Home Health and Hospice. It was during this time that Thea discovered her interest in the healing arts and became certified in massage therapy. Later, she went on to become a reiki master, and was known for her ability to help heal friends, family and pets.
Once again Vermont called to her and she moved home, this time to stay. As Thea would tell the story, she was working at the Topnotch Resort as a massage therapist, when one day, as she was walking down the hall, she bumped into her childhood sweetheart Kevin Whitcavitch. Later she would learn that Kevin had stayed at the Topnotch several weekends in a row, hoping to run into her.
He asked if he could take her to dinner that night, and they have been together ever since. Kevin and Thea were married June 10, 2007, at the Three Mountain Lodge in Jeffersonville and settled into Kevin’s family home in Cambridge. After their marriage, Thea worked at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville, Copley Hospital in Morrisville, and most recently was elected lister for Cambridge.
Even after settling down, Thea still loved to travel. She and Kevin made numerous trips around the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. She particularly loved the island of St. John for its amazing array of fish and wildlife, hiking trails and beautiful beaches. She and her friends made trips to Sicily and Costa Rica, where she zip-lined over the rain forest, and rafted down tropical rivers.
Thea was passionate about gardening and had some of the most beautiful flower gardens in the area. She loved her home and her pets — Jersey, Sooki, Lily and Gertie. Thea never lost her adventurous spirit, going whitewater rafting in Maine in her 50s (when she was promptly tossed out of the raft at the beginning of the rapids, she simply laughed and said she was happy that the instructors had told her to keep her nose and toes up), hot air ballooning with Kevin for their anniversary, and sky-diving for the first time on her 60th birthday.
Thea is survived by her husband Kevin, her daughter Debra Marston of Concord, N.H., niece Erin Willette of Hardwick, and nephew Eric Fisk of Waterbury. She was predeceased by her brother, Theodore Fisk.
Thea will be terribly missed by the many who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thea’s memory to the Sequist Animal Hospital in Morristown.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
