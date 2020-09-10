Graveside services for Thea L. Cookson, of Hardwick, who died April 10, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the family lot in the South Walden Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, as well as social distancing, during the time in the cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
