Thea L. Cookson

Thea Lorraine Cookson, 84, formerly of Hardwick, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Berlin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin.
She was born in Wolcott March 1, 1936, daughter of William “Bill” and Lura (Houghton) Richardson. She graduated from Hardwick Academy and continued her education at nursing school.
Thea worked at Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville in her earlier years and, after studying to be a nurse, devoted many years to the Dumont Nursing Home. She gave hope, love and the brightest smile to every one of her patients and co-workers.
Thea lived in Hardwick, where she worked and took care of her mother. She later met and married Broat Cookson and they made their home in Woodbury. Their camp on Woodbury Lake became home for many years to come. Time on the water on their pontoon boat with family and friends was their sanctuary. Her family spent most of their summers at their folks’ place on the lake.
Broat and Thea owned and operated a logging business, then started a new venture, taking Benny’s Restaurant and Bar. That would be the next chapter in their love of bringing people together for karaoke, Winston Cup Racing, cribbage and pool tournaments, and fundraisers to help anyone in the community who needed a hand. Thea became everyone’s mother, aunt, sister, therapist, comedian but mostly their friend.
When opportunity arose to expand, they took over former Pub on Wolcott Street and renamed it The Checkered Flag. The place, operated by Thea and Broatie, evolved into a place everyone wanted to support. Breakfast and lunch was served daily, brunches on Sundays and holidays, and live bands, NASCAR racing, pool tournaments, cribbage and poker and card games were enjoyed by all.
Fundraising and giving back to the community were among Thea’s deepest passions. She greeted everyone with that smile.
In 1987, they sold the logging business and built L.W. Cookson Construction together. They continued to own and operate and grow that business until 2003, and moved it to Walden in 1994.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 7 Auxiliary in Hardwick. She was a devoted Red Sox fan. She got to hug and have her picture taken with actor Joe Pesci while at Fenway Park with her daughter and son-in-law. She thought she had already been to heaven!
In 1985, Thea was the primary organizer and motivating force behind the first-response team for Woodbury and East Calais. “We need someone ready when an emergency comes up,” she said at the time. “We can all think of situations when we needed someone — and quickly.” She stayed with that first-response team for more than five years.
Thea loved auto racing. The camper was always packed and ready to head to Thunder Road, White Mountain Motor Sports Park, Maine, the Poconos or Loudon. One of her proudest sponsorships was Billy Holbrook and his family-run race team. No one cheered louder or grinned wider when Billy was racing.
Survivors include three children, Candi and husband Greg Anthony of Post Falls, Idaho, Alan and wife Toni May of East Montpelier, and Evon and husband Daryl D. Maag of Malad, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Karrie, Eric, Cassie, Mandy, Hailee and Alana; 10 great-grandchildren, Allison, Ryan, Quinn, Crew, Jackson, Brooklyn, Mya, Reegan, Cadence and Monica; three siblings, Robert Richardson and wife Rose of Woodbury, Sharon Burns and husband Raymond of Johnson, and a younger sister, Sheila Garcia and husband Efrem of Utah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A son, Mike, died in 2008, and three siblings also died earlier: Douglas and Warren Richardson and Virginia Anderson.
As a true Vermonter, Thea showed courage, strength and perseverance to live independently in her own home and on her own terms. She did not let the weight of time slow her from dancing and sharing her smile. She lived her life sharing the same consistent inspiration of “don’t forget to stop and smell the roses.”
Because of the pandemic, services and a celebration of Thea’s life will be held later, at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Vermont Association of the Blind, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.