Tara Lynn Horner, 52, of Coral Springs, Fla., died Sunday, May 9, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer.
Tara was a powerhouse in the events industry in South Florida, where she called home, and was an avid participant in many philanthropic organizations. In her spare time, she loved to travel and spend time with her beloved dogs, little Lou and Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth (Skip) Horner, and mother, Susan Langdell. She is survived by brothers, Tad and Tory Horner; daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Schmidt, husband, Jacob Schmidt; grandson, Dolan Wade Schmidt; and nieces, Ella Jane Horner and Sadie Jade Horner.
Funeral services will be held at the United Church of Johnson on Thursday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m., followed by a graveside prayer at Waterville Mountain Cemetery and a family and friends get together at the Waterville Town Hall.
Questions call Tad Horner at 802-279-1356.
