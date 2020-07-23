Tara D. Stubbs

Tara Dorilda (Ingalls) Stubbs, 37, of Barre succumbed to cancer July 16, 2020, after a fierce eight-month battle.
She was born Sept. 28, 1982, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, daughter of Keith and Tammy Ingalls.
On July 25, 2009, she married the love of her life, Lucas Stubbs. On Dec. 3, 2012, Tara and Lucas welcomed their first child, Aiden Lucas Stubbs, and on Aug. 7, 2018, they had their second, Olivia Rose Stubbs.
Tara graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 2000 and graduated with high honors from Plymouth State University in 2004.
After graduation, she accepted a job at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where she continued to work until her diagnosis as an executive assistant to the chief medical officer.
Tara’s purpose in life was family. She loved camping with her husband and kids at as many Vermont State Parks as they could find, big holiday gatherings with as much family as possible, and never turned down a rock ’n’ roll concert with her husband.
When she walked into a room, it was impossible not to be happy. Her big smile, bright eyes, and bubbly personality could turn the grimmest of gatherings into the best of parties. That is a gift she has passed on to her kids, as they will continue to brighten the world in her honor.
Survivors include her loving husband and two adoring kids of Barre; her mother, Tammy Ingalls and her fiancé Michael Fagnant of Hyde Park; her father and stepmother, Keith and Jackie Ingalls of St. Albans; a sister, Magen Ingalls of Alburgh; a brother, Kyle Ingalls and his partner Katelyn Dewey of Hyde Park; a nephew, Ethan Allen of Alburgh; a niece, Zoey Chapin of Alburgh; her mother-in-law Jo-Anne Stubbs and her partner Terry Hall of Hardwick; her sister-in-law, Jessica Stubbs and her partner Jeff Millington of Walden,; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who became extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, which helped Tara with her battle and will continue to help so many others. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences and memories may be made at dgfunerals.com.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and location to be determined.
