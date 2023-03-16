Tammy Mudgett, 61, of St. Albans, died in her home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Tammy Mudgett, 61, of St. Albans, died in her home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Tammy was born to Gilbert and Dorothy Therrien on May 3, 1961, in St. Albans. She attended school in St. Albans and went on to receive her GED.
Tammy worked various jobs in her life. Her favorite ones included white room coordinator at Smugglers’ Notch Resort where she took care of the little ones, and Hampton by Hilton as a breakfast attendant feeding the guests.
Tammy enjoyed going for long rides in the truck and on the Harley. She also loved being with friends and family and partaking in socials whenever possible.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Winifred Therrien.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Marcus Mudgett; daughters, Eryca Leet and Amanda Demrest; son, Seth Mudgett; grandchildren, Isaac, Isaiah, Alexis, Emily, Brianna, Destiny, Trinity and Julianna; sisters, Rachel Tanner and Rena Dezotell; brothers, Rodney Therrien and Larry Therrien; 11 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life for Tammy on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Hampton by Hilton in St. Albans from 6-8 p.m. All are welcome.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
