Sylvia Nolan

Sylvia Ella Parot Nolan, 95, of Underhill, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. She was born on Jan. 24, 1925, in Hyde Park, the daughter of Fred and May (Lamotte) Parot.
She was the fifth of six children. and is survived by her sister, Arlene Allen, of North Hyde Park, and was predeceased by her brothers, Arnold Parot, Cleon Parot and Fred Parot, Jr., and sister, Grace LaBelle, all of Hyde Park.
She attended school in Hyde Park.
Sylvia married Donald Francis Nolan on Dec. 26, 1949, in Hyde Park. He died on Oct. 27, 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Nolan Russell and husband, Charles, of Randolph Center; and son, Wendall Wayne Nolan and wife, Michelle, of Essex Jct.; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
For the last three years, she had been living with her daughter in Randolph Center but kept her house in Underhill.
She was a seamstress and worked at the Johnson Woolen Mills and sewing factories in Burlington and Essex Jct.
Sylvia loved country music and played several instruments, including guitar, piano, accordion and fiddle. Fiddling was her favorite. She was a member of the Northeast Fiddlers Association and the Champlain Valley Fiddlers Club. In her younger years, she played in a band for square dances. She also sang and yodeled.
After her children were grown and married, she and Donald would go square dancing almost every Saturday night. She also was a member of the Jeri-Hill Senior Citizens in Underhill-Jericho.
She loved cooking, especially pies and doughnuts to share with her children, grandchildren and neighbors. She loved crocheting and made many dollies, tablecloths, dishcloths and infant layette sets, and sewed many outfits for her grandchildren.
Sylvia was the embodiment of the hardworking, frugal, salt-of-the-earth Vermonter. She valued family time at the dinner table above all else and never wanted for more. When the surviving members of her family smile, you can see the hint of her classic grin on their faces.
A graveside service at the Underhill Cemetery is planned for April 30, 2021. Arrangements are being made by Gifford Funeral Home, Richmond.
