Suzanne R. (Randall) Williamson, of Jeffersonville, died in her sleep following a brief illness at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Suzanne’s is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Williamson; her daughter and son-in-law, Dave and Lisa Roseulund, and their children, Emily and Ryan; her son, Rick Williamson and his wife, April, along with step-grandchildren, Megan, Rebecca, Joshua and Eleanor; her son, Chris Koch and his wife, Kelly, and their children, Noah and Olivia; her furry grandbabies that she loved very much; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Suzanne spent much of her life working at the Cambridge Elementary School. This is where her family grew by leaps and bounds. Suzanne touched the lives of many people in the Cambridge community and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m. at 843 Bartlett Hill Road, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Suzanne’s name to the University of Vermont Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.