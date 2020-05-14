Suzanne G. Brochu

Suzanne Gisele “Sue” Brochu, 67, died peacefully at the Country Village Nursing Facility in Lancaster, N.H., on May 1, 2020.

She was born in Hardwick Dec. 27, 1952, daughter of Edouard and Edmee Brochu, and graduated in 1970 from Hardwick Academy.

She then worked at National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier, and had many other jobs during her lifetime.

Survivors include her siblings, Jocelyne and Richard Foss of Wolcott, Ed and Sally Brochu of Newport, Louise and Pierre Cyr of Derby, Lydia and Robert Batten of Jericho, and Lina and Mark Wheeler of Amarillo, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents and her companion, Hale Mason, died earlier.

Services will be held at a later date. Donations in her may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, VT 05860.

