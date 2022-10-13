Susan J. (Brown) Cloutier, 65, of Hardwick, died at her home on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
A complete obituary will be available in a later edition and services are pending.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
