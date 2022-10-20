Susan J. Cloutier

Susan J. (Brown) Cloutier, 65, of Hardwick, died suddenly in the company of her loving husband, Lucien Cloutier.
For 38 years Sue worked at Greensboro Nursing Home where her residents and their families adored her.
One of Sue’s greatest joys was spending time with family, and she was always there to lend a helping hand. Even when looking for the next deal of the day, it was always as a way to bring joy and fill the needs of others.
Going to fireworks was an annual tradition for Sue, and just like her fireworks illuminated the sky, she was a bright light for everyone around her.
She will be greatly missed by her four siblings, Joe, Steve, Ann and Rick and their families; three children, Jason, Nick and Michelle; son-in-law, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Charlotte; five grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, Taylor, Ben and Kaitlyn; and life-long love, Lucien.
A service in Sue’s honor will take place at a time to be announced. Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
