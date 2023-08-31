Susan G. Sargent, 69, of Hyde Park, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in the emergency department at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She died from complications related to multiple myeloma.
Susan was born, June 4, 1954, to Douglas and Mildred Whiting Sargent at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington.
Susan was a kind, sensitive and wise woman. She was independent and a do-it-yourselfer. She was an avid reader, gardener, seamstress, knitter and a lover of English bulldogs, cats and strays.
She chose a career in pharmacy and excelled in that career field with accuracy, strength, love of her patients and co-workers. She went the extra-mile for her community, as a resource for information, support and education. Reluctantly, she retired from her pharmacy career, March 3, 2023, due to worsening health.
She leaves behind her mother, Mrs. Mildred W. Sargent, of Johnson; sisters, Jennifer Sargent of Essex Junction and Laurie Sargent (Thomas Gravelin) of South Burlington; niece, Ellen, (Garett Lyon) of Ausable Forks, N.Y.; nephew, Benjamin (Gravelin) of South Burlington; and great nieces, Clara (Lyon) and Parker (Lyon) of Ausable Forks, N.Y.; a favorite aunt, Alice Whiting of Johnson, VT; and many cousins, friends and co-workers.
Susan was predeceased by her father, Douglas Sargent in 2010; maternal and fraternal grandparents, Rollin and Estelle Sargent and Zach and Ellen Whiting; and uncles, aunts and cousins from the Sargent and Whiting families.
It was Susan’s request for no visiting hours or funeral. A graveside inurnment of her ashes will be done at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
Thank you to all the health care professionals for their care of Susan during her illness.
In memory of Susan, please, plant a peony or a tree.
