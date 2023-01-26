Susan B. Southall, 81, of Elmore, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in 1941 to Reginald and Linda Bassett.
She went to Brearley School and Wellesley College and received a degree in biochemistry. She worked in medical research for one year and then taught math and general science for 10 years. She then moved to Missouri for two years where she received a master’s degree in math and computer science. She also received her private pilot’s license in 1971.
She moved to Vermont in 1973 with her husband, Henry Southall, MD, and worked in his office doing medical billing for many years.
Later, she worked as a lister in Elmore for 20 years until she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her former partner, Catrina Noyes.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Henry Southall; and her best friend of 50 years and partner, Martha Wiltshire.
Susan loved to fix things and build things and if she couldn’t find what she wanted, she would “conjure up” something that would work. She loved Nantucket and had a house in Sconset from 1945 to 1991. She liked downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, tennis and ping pong.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Donations can be made to the Copley Hospital infusion clinic or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
