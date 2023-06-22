Susan B. Chase

Susan Byrne Chase, 68, formerly of Johnson, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at The Manor in Morrisville following a lengthy illness. Her loving family was by her side.
She was born in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Francis and Doris “Betty” Byrne. She attended Johnson public schools and graduated from Lamoille Union School in Hyde Park in the Class of 1972. Susan continued her education at Johnson State College.
She was married to Scott Adam Chase. They lived all their married life in Johnson.
She was employed for many years at Johnson State College in the administration department. She later worked at Sterling Market, until she retired due to failing health.
She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and playing cards, but most of all she enjoyed time with her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Darcie Westman of Florida, and Rae Westman of St. Albans; two siblings, Steve Byrne and his wife, Amber of Johnson, and Julie Byrne of Essex Junction; five grandchildren, Tyler, Brianna, Neil, Jessica, and Tiarra; two great-grandchildren, Kensley, and Brantley; as well as cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Scott; her parents; her sister, Sharon Byrne Grant; and her brother, Terrence Byrne.
Joint graveside services for Susan and her beloved husband, Scott Chase, were held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson. Pastor Danny Grandstaff, officiated.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service.
