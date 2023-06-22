Susan B. Chase

Susan B. Chase

Susan Byrne Chase, 68, formerly of Johnson, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at The Manor in Morrisville following a lengthy illness. Her loving family was by her side.

She was born in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Francis and Doris “Betty” Byrne. She attended Johnson public schools and graduated from Lamoille Union School in Hyde Park in the Class of 1972. Susan continued her education at Johnson State College.

