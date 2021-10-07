Steven W. Lambert, 59, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He is survived by two children, Bradley E. Lambert and wife, Marci, Mark D. Lambert and wife, Cindy; four grandchildren; sister, Barbara Holmes and husband, Donald; and his father, Edward P. Lambert and wife, Carol.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW.
Please join his family to remember Steve and share stories and memories. Refreshments will be available at the gathering.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to the Morrisville VFW, Post 9653.
