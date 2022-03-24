Steven R. ‘Whitey’ Szenegeto

Steven R. Szenegeto, 91, of St. Albans, and a resident of this area since 1991, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born on Oct. 6, 1930, in Kingston, Ontario, he was the son of the late Joseph and Vilma (Schnoper) Szenegeto.
Whitey married Patricia (Rooney) Walsh in Las Vegas in 1980. She survives him.
Steve had his own butcher shop for 20 years in Lemon Grove, Calif. In 1991 Whitey and Pat moved to Hyde Park and he worked for Price Chopper in Morrisville and RJ’s in Newport.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, Patricia Walsh Szenegeto of St. Albans, Whitey is survived by his son, Sean Szenegeto and wife, Brenda, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter, Lisa Blackwell of Alpine, Calif.; his stepsons, Chris Walsh and wife, Martha, of St. Albans, and William Walsh II and partner, Christine, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and 14 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Whitey was predeceased by his brothers, Joe and Billy Szenegeto.
At his request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Whitey’s name may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans VT 05478.
Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.
