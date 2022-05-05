Steven John O’Hearn, 66, of Waterville, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after a difficult but courageous battle with cancer.
Steve grew up in Campton, N.H., graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1974.
He moved to Vermont in 1980 and in 1983 married his wife, Robyn.
After saw filing for 35 years at Manchester Lumber, he became more involved with maple syrup production and continued until sickness struck in November 2021. He was an avid outdoorsman, with deer hunting topping his list. In his spare time, he loved to paint and selling his work in local art galleries.
Steve is survived by his wife, Robyn; their daughter, Connie; brother, Stuart and wife, Donna O’Hearn; and many other relatives, including stepbrothers and sisters, father-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service and internment will be private and held at a later date. His family asks everyone who knew and loved Steve to remember him in their own special way — a prayer, feeling, memories, whatever feels best to them.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
