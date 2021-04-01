Steven E. Bliss, 84, died at Porter Medical Center on Saturday, March 13, 2021, after a long illness. He was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Morrisville, son of Hobart and Helen (Woodard) Bliss.
Steven was a graduate of Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
After high school he worked on the family farm. He then entered the U.S. Army and served in Europe. After his discharge he enrolled in SUNY-ESF Ranger School in Wanakena, N.Y. After graduation, he worked as a forestry technician for a time.
He owned his own business as a land surveyor in Arlington for 20 years.
After retiring as a rural mail carrier in 1999 from the U.S. Postal Service, he built custom furniture until illness forced him to quit. He also volunteered at Porter Medical Center and enjoyed working in his garden.
Steven married Marilyn Brow on May 1, 1965, in Fairhaven.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Middlebury; his son, Tim Bliss (Kim) of Derby; brother, Ld Bliss of Morrisville; grandchildren, Tanner, Nicholas, Kansas, Tiara, Michael and Kyle; and great-granddaughter, Jasmine.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his son, Thomas Bliss.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 785, Middlebury VT 05753.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.