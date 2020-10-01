Stephen Lapan, 66, of Newport, died Sept. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 6, 1954, in Burlington to Donald and Catherine (Coughlin) Lapan.
Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was stationed aboard the USS Saratoga CV-60. He was a member of the VFW Post 9653 in Morrisville. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, being in a boat with his uncle, watching the national and local news, watching the History Channel and documentaries, and he liked farming.
He is survived by his brothers, Donald P. Lapan of Newport, Robert Timothy Lapan and his wife, Emily, of Morrisville, and Christopher John Lapan of Newport; sisters, Mary Patricia Lapan-Farina and her husband, Paul, of Newport, Catherine Briggs and her husband, James Eckmann, of Newport Center, and Martha L. Buker and her husband, Randy, of Wolcott; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Catherine Lapan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson, where there will be full military honors. Memorial contributions in Stephen’s name may be made to VFW Post 9653, P.O. Box 491, Morrisville, VT 05861. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
