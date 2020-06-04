Stephen A. Dever

Stephen Allen Dever, 68, died May 23, 2020.
He was born in Colchester on May 25, 1951, the second child of Gerald Marion Dever and Isabel Ann Dever.
Steve grew up in Barre and moved to Stowe after graduating from Spaulding High School in 1969.
In his youth, Steve skied for the Mount Mansfield Ski Club; he had many fond memories of that experience and made lifelong friends with his teammates.
Becoming a ski patrolman and a ski instructor was a natural progression. As a Stowe ski instructor, Steve made friends from around the world, teaching skiing with kindness and a quick wit. He was an expert skier and instructor for over 40 years.
Steve also worked for many of the inns and restaurants around Stowe, including Trapp Family Lodge, Green Mountain Inn, and Stowehof in the 1970s. Steve was also a partner at the Flying Tomato Restaurant on the Mountain Road, where his love of cooking began. His grandchildren remembered his “bacon day” whenever they came to visit.
In 1990, Steve started Lamoille Modular Homes and was a general contractor for over 100 modular homes in Lamoille County.
He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed biking, hiking, fishing and skiing. His favorite walks included Cottonbrook, Pinnacle, Wiessner Woods, Brownsville and Mount Mansfield.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Deb Dever, and her children Kristina Anderson and Jonathan Purcell; his daughter Maya Manion and grandchildren Van, Keely and Gavin; his son Shane Dever and wife Sarah; his mother; two sisters, a brother and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to the Mount Mansfield Ski Club, 403 Spruce Peak Road, Stowe, VT 05672, or to a favorite charity.
A private service for immediate family was held on Saturday, May 30.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.