Stella M. Johnson

Stella Marie Johnson, 65, of Walden, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born Oct. 13, 1956, in Ossining, N.Y., the daughter of the late Guy and Naomi (Carl) Calhoon. She attended Ossining schools, continuing her education at community colleges in New York and Vermont.
On Aug. 12, 1978, Stella married Lee Johnson in Ossining. Together they raised two children and moved to Walden in 1988 where they have lived happily for 34 years.
She had been employed as a secretary at St. Norbert’s Church, a substitute teacher in Hardwick, Danville and Walden, a cook at Claire Cochran’s Walden Academy for Small People in Walden, as well as selling books at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick, but was most proud of being a wife and mother.
Stella was a member of Mary Queen of All Saints Parish at St. Michael’s Church in Greensboro Bend where she sang in the choir. This was a very enjoyable part of her life, along with gardening, making cards with friends and socializing. Her life was always about her family; her husband, children and granddaughter were the light of her life.
Stella is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lee; her children, Phillip Johnson and his wife, Laura, of Vergennes, and Sandra Scott and her husband, Karl, of Walden; granddaughter, Ivy Scott, of Walden; siblings, Patrick Calhoon and his wife, Judy of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Nona Murphy and her husband, Robert, of Milford, Pa., and Nora Gyetko of Hardwick; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Stella was predeceased by two brothers, Michael McKeehan and Kevin Calhoon.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend, with Father Thomas Aquinas, celebrant. Burial will immediately follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to the Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
