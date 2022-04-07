Stanley W. Wescom

Stanley W. “Stan” Wescom, 82, of Johnson, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home with his loyal furbaby companion Simon by his side.
Stanley was born in Morrisville on March 11, 1940, son of Clifton and Hattie (Deuso) Wescom. Stanley married the love of his life, Mabecka Horner, on June 21, 1958, in Johnson. They lived most of their 60 years as a married couple in Eden.
Stanley worked for 60-plus years as a carpenter, eventually owning and operating his own business for more than 40 years. Mabecka helped as the office assistant until her health no longer allowed her to do the job. It brought him great joy when his son Bruce Wescom joined the carpentry team 19 years ago.
Stanley enjoyed the great outdoors. In his free time, he could be found up north at a camp he loved dearly. While there, he loved spending time hunting and fishing. He was also an avid ice fisherman. He delivered his bounty to many folks in the community who he knew appreciated the fresh fish he caught.
Just this past winter he introduced his neighbor and friend, Keith Bradley, to the sport of ice fishing. Stanley also enjoyed spending his free time watching New England sports teams on television, picking blueberries from his own berry patch, and feeding and watching the birds and squirrels at his feeders.
No matter where Stanley went or what he was doing, his beloved sidekick, Simon, was by his side.
Stanley is survived by his three children and their spouses, Deborah and Randy Dumas of Cambridge, Bruce and Molly Wescom of Eden and Sherry Poe of Huntsville, Ala.: 10 grandchildren and their spouses and partners, Leslie Dumas, Ryan and Nicole Dumas, Autum Wescom and fiancé, Chris Monastro, Jamie and Jeremiah Erwin, Brian Wescom and Kelsey Bostock, Mandy Scaletti, Shane and Alexis Scaletti, Aspen and Drew Owen, Amber Scaletti and Sahvanna Scaletti.
Stanley also leaves 12 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, Eli, Riley, Heaven, Sierra, Steven, Skyla, Willow, Arrow, Asher and Emmery; and his dearly beloved pet, Simon.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mabecka; parents; four brothers, Roy “Buster,” Wendell Sr., Clifton “June” Jr., and Arnold “Barney” Sr.; and sister, Roberta Duffy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson. Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene or your favorite animal shelter.
LaVigne Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at lavignefuneralhome.com.
