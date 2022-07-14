Stanley R. Beauregard Jr.

Stanley Richard Beauregard Jr., 55, died at his home in Jeffersonville on Friday, July 1, 2022.
The youngest of six siblings, Stan was born in St. Albans on June 27, 1967, to Stanley and Jacqueline Beauregard. Stan is survived by his two sons, Robert and Jonathan Beauregard, and his wife, Pamela Beauregard.
Stanley was an excellent carpenter, comedian, chef, father and friend. Inspired by his oldest brother Mark, Stan became a very skilled cook who made countless 5-star meals for his wife and children. Many people around town enjoyed his cooking skills as well, since he always made extra baked goods and bread for family and friends.
When Stan wasn’t cooking his focus was on carpentry. He was truly a master of his craft, and his sons got to learn a lot from him by helping him with jobs when they were growing up. They would help him with anything from tearing an old house down to putting a new one together, and everything in between. The whole time they would get to enjoy Stan’s light heart and sense of humor.
Stan approached everything with a light heart, and everyone knew him for his ability to make anyone smile. He was never in short supply of jokes and never held back from making one. That’s just what Stan did, he made jokes, he made art, he made amazing food and he always made things original and unique because he was an original. He was one of a kind who was dearly loved and will be missed very much.
A small private service is planned at Sterling Pond.
Honored to be serving the Beauregard family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.
