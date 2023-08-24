Stanley Ellow, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died at his home in Johnson on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
He was born in Allentown, Pa., in 1940, to the late Paul Ellow and Anna Holovatay. Stan’s life was a tapestry woven with hard work, love and a deep appreciation for nature.
His early years were filled with youthful adventures fishing and working on a farm in New Jersey, where he developed a passion for the outdoors. His dedication to hard work was evident from a young age when he delivered milk, embarking on his lifelong journey of connecting with the land.
Graduating from High Bridge High School in 1960, Stan’s sense of duty led him to serve in the U.S. Navy on the USS Randolph during the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1962. After his service, he transitioned to a career with New Jersey Power & Light in Dover, N.J., as a journeyman electrician.
In 1965, Stan married Sandra “Sandy” Housel, and together they built a family, welcoming their daughters, Kelly and Sheri. Eventually, Stan and Sandy relocated to Johnson. Stan’s life took on new dimensions as he became an integral part of the Vermont Electric Co-Op.
Stan’s love for the land remained unwavering as he embarked on a journey of hobby farming, raising cows, turkeys and tending to a bountiful garden. He was a man of craftsmanship, finding joy in building structures and tinkering around the house. His dedication extended beyond his home, as he and Sandy actively contributed to their church, Saint John the Apostle Church, where their music uplifted Sunday Mass for over 25 years.
A true adventurer at heart, Stan reveled in his yearly fishing expeditions, eagerly anticipated gatherings with friends from New Jersey, as well as local and distant companions, for hunting escapades on the West Settlement of Johnson and in Pittsburg, N.H. Alongside these pursuits, he found serenity in his cherished camping traditions in Maine with his devoted crew, and he embarked on an extended cross-country journey, all of which added chapters to his rich tapestry of life.
Stan leaves behind his devoted wife of 58 years, Sandy; his daughters, Kelly and her husband, Brian Maenpaa of San Francisco, and Sheri and her husband, Jason Julian, and their daughters, Layla and Nina of Charlton, Mass.; brother, Paul Ellow Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Ormond Beach, Fla.
Stan’s legacy lives on through his family and the countless lives he touched with his kindness, dedication and love for life.
The family wishes to extend their profound appreciation to the exceptional medical professionals at University of Vermont Medical Center and the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice nurses. Their unwavering and unparalleled care during Stan’s journey has left an indelible mark on our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association.
The wake will be held at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Morrisville on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.