Stanley A. Marshia Sr.

Stanley Ayers Marshia Sr., 89, of Morrisville died peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.
Born Dec. 10, 1933, in East Fairfield, Stanley was the son of Meredith and Neva Ayers Marshia. He grew up in the St. Albans area and after graduating from BFA-St. Albans, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After returning home he made his career in the meat cutting business.
Stanley married Audrey Scribner on Feb. 16, 1958. They raised four children and later adopted their eldest grandson. They started their family in Eden before moving to Morrisville in 1964.
Stanley instilled the joy of hunting, fishing and gardening in all his children. He could start a conversation with anyone, and his hunting and fishing stories would fill a volume or two. He had a very direct approach to life and an incredible sense of humor.
Stanley was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Audrey of 62 years; their son, Brian Sr.; and his sister, Monica Berry.
He leaves behind son, Clayton and his spouse, Ralph of Waterbury; daughter, Susan and her husband, Ted Carminati of Waterbury; son, Stanley Jr. and his wife, Carrie of Waterbury Center; son, Brian Jr. of Stevensville, Md.; and his sister, Diane Gagne and her husband, Aurele of Highgate. Stanley also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A huge thank you to his friend and spiritual guide, Father Paul Houde and to the staff of the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for the care provided to him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Morrisville VFW Post 9653, 28 VFW St., Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice 54 Farr Ave. Morrisville VT 05661, or to a charity of your choosing.
