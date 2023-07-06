Stanley A. Marshia Sr.

Stanley A. Marshia Sr.

Stanley Ayers Marshia Sr., 89, of Morrisville died peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.

Born Dec. 10, 1933, in East Fairfield, Stanley was the son of Meredith and Neva Ayers Marshia. He grew up in the St. Albans area and after graduating from BFA-St. Albans, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After returning home he made his career in the meat cutting business.

