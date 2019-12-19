Stacie Lynn Machia, 55, of North Haverhill, N.H., died Dec. 5, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
She was born Nov. 18, 1964, daughter of Ellis and Nancy Stockwell of Waterville, graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1983 and worked at Maple Grove Nursing Home for many years.
Stacie married John Machia of Waterville in 1992 and had three children. She became a homemaker and enjoyed cross-stitching quilts, playing with her dog Oliver, and spending time with her loved ones.
Survivors include her daughter Heather and son Jeremy, both of North Haverhill, N.H., and her daughter Ashley of Woodsville, N.H.; her father, Ellis Stockwell, and her sister Denise Herman and husband Scott, all of Waterville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her husband, John Machia, died earlier, as did her mother, Nancy Stockwell, and a sister, Carla Stockwell.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will be private. Contributions in Stacie’s memory to help with final expenses may be sent to Jeremy Machia, P.O. Box 455, North Haverhill, NH 03774. To share memories and condolences: awrfh.com.