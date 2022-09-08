Stacey L. Williams

Stacey Lyn Williams, 57, of Barton, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Medical Center in St. Johnsbury with her family at her side.
She was born March 20, 1965, in Morristown, the daughter of the late Harold and Lois (Davison) Williams.
Stacey grew up in Hardwick and graduated from Hazen Union School in the Class of 1983. She continued her education at Champlain College in Burlington.
She first married Troy Shatney. They divorced and she later met Charles M. “Chick” King. They soon became life-partners and later married. They combined their two families into one happy group for more than 29 years.
In her earlier years, Stacey was a bartender at Benny’s in Hardwick. She later tended bar and was a manager at the VFW in St. Johnsbury, until her health failed.
Stacey loved all the grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends was a highlight. She enjoyed playing pool, cards, traveling, gambling and camping at Dog Pond in Woodbury, as well as trips to Old Orchard Beach in Maine. She had a great love of dolphins.
Survivors include her three children, Kate Shatney and her husband, Michael Josey of Irasburg, Travis Shatney and his wife, Tara of Orleans, and Tyler Shatney and his fiancée, Michaela Clark of Derby Line; three siblings, Kelly Davison and his wife, Jackie of Hardwick, Sherrie Williams and her husband, James Bronley of Irasburg, and Shannon Williams and her husband, Dave McCullough of Hardwick; step-son, Mike King; grandchildren, Sadie, Kalli, Sienna, Cami, Ryker, Lowen, Quinten, Hunter, Mason, Maesa and Oliver; one great-grandchild; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Stacey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chick King on Nov. 19, 2020.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the VFW Auxiliary, 204 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
