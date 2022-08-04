Smith Thomas Edwards, 82, of Homosassa, Fla., died Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born in Burlington to Thomas and Mary Severance Edwards and raised in Jeffersonville.
Smith attended Johnson State College where he met his wife, Janice Perry Edwards, who preceded him in death in 2018. Smith and Jan were married for 57 years and together raised four children in Moretown.
Smith was employed for many years by the Vermont Highway Department.
Growing up in the shadow of Mount Mansfield, Smith became an avid hiker and hunter. The “Old Ridgerunner” completed both the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. He was an active member of the Green Mountain Club, maintaining and hiking Vermont’s Long Trail.
Smith also made annual hunting trips for many years to Canada, Maine and many other places including his favorite Vermont deer camps. Smith made many lifelong friends during his adventures.
Smith will be remembered as someone with a wicked sense of humor who had a special love for his dogs and was always up for a barbecue or a card game. Above all he wanted to be remembered as someone who loved and enjoyed adventure in the outdoors.
Smith leaves behind his children, Tammy Hartson of Homosassa, Fla., Jana and Bill Langley of Stowe, Thomas and Annette Edwards of Stoneham, Mass., and James Edwards of Bluffton, S.C.; his siblings, Sharon and Gary McNally and Ronald and Bobbie Edwards; his companion, Sally Brault; as well as his 12 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Gale; and grandson, Daniel.
A celebration of his life will be held this fall in Vermont.
Donations in Smith’s memory may be made to a favorite outdoor charity.
