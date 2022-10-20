Shirley St. Cyr

Shirley H. (Doe) St. Cyr, 85, of Morristown and Lakeland, Fla., died peacefully at the Lakeland Regional Hospital.
She was born in Montgomery Village on Feb. 6, 1937, to the late Kenneth and Doris (Mason) Doe.
Shirley was a busy housewife who loved working in her flower beds and sewing.
She is survived by her children, Joan Sanders and her husband, Calvin of Mulberry, Fla., Larry St. Cyr and his wife, Patty of Morristown, Brian St. Cyr and his wife, Penny of Hinesburg, Deanna St. Cyr and her partner, Tim Greene of Morristown, Leo St. Cyr Jr. and his wife, Sarah of Johnson, and Debbie Locke and her partner, Scott Thibodeau of Waterville; 15 grandchildren, Amy, Leon, April, Elizabeth, Larry James, Mariah, Amanda, Eric, Andrew, Joshua, Jordan, Tyler, Dylan, Ryder and Sawyer; 35 great grandchildren; siblings, Ernestine Domina and her husband, Arnold of Enosburg, Joyce Kinney of Berkshire, and Garry Doe and his wife, Lois of Morristown.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Leo St. Cyr Sr.; brothers, Raymond, Larry and Roger Doe Sr.; and sister, Beverly Domina.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lamoille County VFW Post #9653, 28 VFW St., Morrisville VT 05661.
Visit gossfs.com to share condolences, photos and favorite memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.