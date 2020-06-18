Shirley Mae Colburn

Shirley Mae (Perkins) Colburn, 91, of Hardwick died at home June 6, 2020, comfortable and surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Willimantic, Conn., Nov. 12, 1928, daughter of Howard and Marjorie Perkins. She was raised in Connecticut with her two brothers, Richard and Russell Perkins.
On Aug. 13, 1948, she married Harvey Colburn Jr. They began their life together in Connecticut but Harvey’s job as a Beacon Feed salesman and store manager soon took them all over northern New England. During that time, their three children — David, Kathy and Karen — were born.
In 1968, Harvey’s job brought them to Hardwick, where they decided to stay and Shirley was able to fulfill her love of horses. They had been part of her life since she bought her first horse with money earned from her first job.
She and her family soon became active members of the community. Shirley joined the Lamoille Riding and Driving Club and the United Church of Hardwick. She was a member of the Diaconate and was a member of the executive board for Circle 8. She later joined the St. Norbert’s Community Hand-Bell Choir.
For 30 years, Shirley was secretary at Hazen Union. Administrators, teachers, support staff and students all remember this spunky little lady who “ran the school.” She not only did her job well, but supported the school in many other ways, most visibly at sporting events, concerts, plays and anything that brought the school and community together.
Shirley lost her husband in 1980 and was always disappointed that they weren’t able to travel together as planned, but later she did travel extensively with the school and senior groups. When she wasn’t traveling, substituting at school, volunteering or enjoying time with her family after retirement, Shirley could be seen walking around town or at Hazen with her walking companions. She was the first to say that she lived a good, full life for 91 years.
Her husband, parents, brothers and a sister-in-law, Terrie Perkins, died earlier.
Survivors include her children, David and wife Paulette, Kathy and husband Bob Slayton, and Karen and husband, Steve Collier; her grandchildren Michelle Slayton and husband Jordan Noury, Amanda Atwood and husband, Ryan Fecteau, Matthew Atwood and fiancée Victoria Foster, and Sarah Collier; her great-grandchildren, Brandon, Michael and Madison Noury and Hudson Fecteau; a sister-in-law, Priscilla Perkins; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
Shirley was a stereotypical, staunch New Englander, honest, moral, loyal and strong in her beliefs. She was a steward of the land who tried to save every sapling and flower bulb. She conserved resources, recycled, and repurposed long before it was common practice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shirley Colburn Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hazen Union in care of MaryKate Crum, P.O. Box 368, Hardwick, VT 05843 or Hardwick Emergency Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.
