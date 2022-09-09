Shirley Jane Cox

Shirley Jane (Conant) Cox, 89, died at her home in Belvidere on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Shirley was born in Salisbury on Jan. 9, 1933, to the late Albert and Violet (Fay) Conant. Shirley graduated from Beeman Academy in 1951 and was valedictorian of her class.
She participated in the Vermont Music Festival in May 1951 and married Clement on Dec. 15, 1951, in Brandon. In her younger years Shirley spent a lot of time with her Grandmother Conant in Salisbury and with a special aunt and uncle in New York City where she was able to see the many sites that the city had to offer.
Shirley and Clement and their four children moved to Belvidere in 1959 for what was supposed to be a couple of years. As they settled into life in the small-town Shirley started to become involved in the community.
She served as assistant town clerk and lister for many years. She kept the books for Cox Trucking until it was dissolved in 2021. She was a homemaker for many years. While the children were in grade school, she cooked hot lunch at the elementary school. She later went on to work for the Windridge Bakery and Inn for many years.
She worked for Aubuchon Hardware for a short time in the early 1970s and then went back to work for Lorri and Bob Dunn at Dinners Dunn, which was in the building that was previously the Windridge Bakery. She retired from there when she was 70.
She also volunteered to read with students at the Waterville Elementary School. Throughout these years she worked with Sukie Schroeder making hats on her knitting machine. Shirley got her driver’s license about the same time as her oldest daughter. The family often spoke about what it was like learning to drive with four children in the back seat. Owning their own business meant working 24/7 but Shirley and Clement both enjoyed their trips to Walmart on Sundays and eating out when they found time.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Gail (Dean) Longley of Johnson, Joanne Hanley of Waterville, William Cox of Belvidere, and Jim (Tammy) Cox of Jeffersonville; her brothers, Albert Jr. (Pat) and Randy Conant (Linda); her sister, Patti Ann (Jon) Apgar; seven grandchildren, Andrew Longley of Johnson, Deborah (Ken) Morin of Waterville, Rachal (Travis) Wood of Eden, Christopher (Jennifer) Cox of Montgomery, Chad (Nikki) Hanley of Johnson, Deanna (Drew) Oliveria of Oklahoma and Heather Cox of St. Albans; 13 great-grandchildren, Kendra and Morgan Wood, Willow and Chance Morin, Tyler and Tristan Oliveria, Alex and Vida Cox, Logan, Sawyer and Della Hanley, and Madelyn and Indigo Toomey.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Clement; two brothers, Charles and Ronald Conant; and a son-in-law, Kim Hanley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661. The family wishes to thank everyone at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their help during this difficult time. A very special thank you to Nicole Mitchell and Jade Jarvis.
Per Shirley’s wishes no visiting hours will be held. A graveside service that is open to the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the family lot in Belvidere Cemetery.
There will be a reception after the service at the adjacent recreational field in Belvidere. Please join the Family for refreshments and remembrance.
