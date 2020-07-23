Shirley Hastings Draper

Shirley Ann Hastings Draper, 81, died at her home in Wolcott on July 13, 2020.
She was born in Hardwick Dec. 14, 1938, daughter of George and Catherine Boyce Hastings.
She married Jack Draper on Dec. 10, 1956, in Hardwick. He died Jan. 4, 1993.
Shirley was employed as a licensed practical nurse for 62 years at Copley Hospital.
Shirley and Jack were foster parents to many children over the years, and also hosted children through the Fresh Air Fund.
Survivors include her sons, Arland Draper, and George Draper and wife Jennifer, all of Wolcott, and Scott Churchill and wife Sara of Greensboro; her grandchildren, Shawn, Joshua, Tyson, Cole, Christine, Emily and Andrew; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held July 22 at Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Community Food Share, P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661 or Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
