Shirley Elizabeth Kibbee, 79, of Hardwick, died peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, April 2, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Albany, the daughter of Douglas and Sylvia Niles. Shirley married John Kibbee on June 9, 1962. They began their family life in Keene, N.H., for a short while before moving back to Vermont to continue raising their children in John’s family home.
Shirley worked at various local businesses, including Leriche Egg Farm, Craftsbury General Store and Hannaford.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially holiday gatherings with delicious food, festive decorations and lots of laughter. Particular joys were her excursions to Circus Smirkus and the Barton Fair with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her husband John; her daughters, Sandra Cyr (and Guy) of Oakfield, Ga., Linda Greene (and Raymond) of Wolcott, Sylvia Cloutier (and Steven) of Eden, and Debra Clifton (and Ray Wells) of Wolcott; her siblings, Beverly Nadeau, Virginia Cochran (Carlton), Robert (Irene) Niles, Ronald Niles, and Sandra Gutzmann; her five grandchildren, Kelly, Kyle, Tyler, Emily, Cole; three great-grandchildren, Jesalyn, Hayden and Taylyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, John Jr.; siblings, Reginald Niles and Gloria Stevens; and son-in-law, Glenn Clifton.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Rd., Craftsbury Common. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828, Morristown VT 05661.
A special thanks to the staff at Copley Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
