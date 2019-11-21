Shirley E. Cady

Shirley Elizabeth Cady, 89, a longtime Hardwick resident, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born in Bennington Jan. 30, 1930, one of the twin daughters of William and Gladys (Hall) Waite, and attended Arlington public schools. After her family moved to New Jersey, she attended Jersey City public schools.
On May 29, 1952, she married Howard Norman Cady in East Hardwick. They later lived in Waterford. He died Nov. 14, 1983.
Shirley was employed for more than 25 years as a seamstress for Hardwick Knitwear. She later worked at the Connors & Hoffman Footwear, a shoe factory in Littleton, N.H., for 16 years. She retired in 1984.
Shirley was a very quiet lady. She remained very close to her family and small circle of friends.
Survivors include her twin sister, Charlotte Gates of Tennessee, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband died earlier, as did a sister, Eva Prescott, and her longtime companion, Francis Perry.
Spring graveside services will be held later at Riverside Cemetery in Waterford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville VT 05661.