A memorial service for Shirley Colburn, who died June 6, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Hazen Union School in Hardwick.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium for one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
Those wishing to attend are welcome and friends not attending the burial are invited to move to Hazen’s Cafeteria for refreshments while Shirley’s family returns from the cemetery.
The complete obituary may be found at dgfunerals.com.
