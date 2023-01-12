Sherry Anna Tallman

Sherry Anna (Hurlburt) Tallman, 75, of Morrisville, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, Sonny (Hilton) Tallman.
She is survived by her three daughters, Tina (Vaugh) Lewis, Cathy (Keith) Toler and Angela (Damon) McNab; six grandchildren, Jeffry, Tracie Devin, Darcie, Josh and Ashley; and four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Casey, Aubrey and Gabriel.
Donations can be made in Sherry’s name to Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or by calling 802-888-4651.
