Sherrianne G. Kneeland, 76, of Eden Mills, died at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born March 26, 1944 in Johnson, the daughter of Clark L. Gates and Stella Patch Gates.
She is survived by her husband, David Kneeland; daughter, Teresa Hoadley and husband, Bob, of Eden Mills; her son, Jeff Stanton and wife, Kerrie, of Fairfax; step-sons, Frank Kneeland and wife, Val, of Fairfax, and Ryan Kneeland and wife, Mandy, of Lowell; 12 grandchildren, Joey, Eric, Sherri, Sara, Slayde, Garrett, Caytlyn, Amanda, Tiah, Natalee, Megan and Emily; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Reed of Hyde Park, and Violet Griggs and husband, Don, of Eden Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by son, Mickey (James) Stanton; grandson, Caleb Kneeland; and sisters, Gloria Gates and Fernwood Smith.
Animals were always a part of Sherri’s life. Living in Eden Mills afforded Sherri and David the opportunity to start and operate a small goat farm. Over the years there were many goats, but the first three — Daizie, Minnie and Dot — were Sherri’s original beautiful trio.
Those three goats were the beginning of SherDaLee Goat Milk Soap, which Sherri and David operated for many years. Sherri also enjoyed wildlife and had numerous birdfeeders at the back of the property so she could watch and enjoy nature. She always had cats or dogs in the house as well. She enjoyed their company and personalities.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal rescue organization, specifically an organization that pairs senior pets with senior people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.