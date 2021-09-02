Shena Jae Caldwell, 40, died peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
She was born May 10, 1981, in Morrisville, the daughter of Arnold Duffy and Charlene Wescom Duffy. She was predeceased by her father on Jan. 30, 2019, her sister Sharon Duffy on Sept. 26, 2019, and her niece, Valerie Goslette on Feb. 24, 1984.
She is survived by her husband, Millard (Matt) Caldwell; her mother, Charlene Duffy of Johnson; siblings, Sherry Duffy and fiancé, William Smith of Johnson; Shelly Lopez and husband, Nick of Morrisville; nieces and nephews, Anthony Goslette, Amanda Murray and husband, Jimmy, Amber Goslette and partner, Jeff, Joshua Wheelock and partner, Krystal, Chaice Lopez, and Kyle Smith and partner, Amber; great-nieces and nephews, Destiny, Jacob, Emily, Hailey, Izaiah, Charlie and Alex.
Shena and Matt moved in with her mother after the passing of her father to help with her care. That was in her nature, caring for others.
While she was unable to have children of her own, she was the second mom to her nieces and nephews as she treated them as her own. She enjoyed babysitting, having overnights, buying gifts for all occasions, and helping to put on all the parties. She worried about them and was protective of them as any parent would be.
If she thought anyone was going through a hard time, she would do whatever she could to help, such as make meals and buy gifts. During COVID she got involved in door dash as she thought it would make someone’s day.
She loved all the holidays and family barbeques. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and would make her pumpkin bread, baked beans and rolls at the request of the family. There would always be enough food to feed an army.
She loved animals and considered her pets her babies. If she thought she needed to take one in to help get them away from bad situations she did. She enjoyed drawing, especially cartoon characters and animals. Making crafts and paintings was how she passed her time during her illness, and she made many different things with the hope that she could sell at a lawn sale when she was able.
Her eyes told her story, she loved to laugh, to pull pranks and would randomly send her family funny videos of herself using her phone apps and the many different things she would find on Facebook. She followed makeup artists, bakers and crafters, as that too helped her through her down time.
Shena did not want a large service. When asked she said that she wanted a party; she wanted people to laugh and to dance.
A private family service will be held in the near future. The date and location will be sent to individuals once determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.