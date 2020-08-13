Shelly Mary Foster, 56, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Shelly was born on Feb. 13, 1964, in New Britain, Conn., to Harry and Martha (Cookson) Foster.
Soon after, they moved to Vermont where Shelly was raised with her older sister and younger brother. Shelly, also affectionately known as “Tim,” attended and graduated from Cabot High School in 1982. She went on to Hesser College in New Hampshire to study tourism.
Shelly had an adventurous and social spirit and lived many different places throughout her life including New Hampshire, Arizona, Florida, and all over Vermont. She enjoyed her work in the restaurant business and the interactions with people that came with it. Most recently, she was excited to be working for Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., in Morrisville.
Shelly had a creative side, making and selling homemade candles for a time. She also loved to cook and rarely followed the recipe, putting her own twist on her dishes. Shelly was an animal lover and liked to be outside. Her favorite leisure activities included walking, biking, golfing, fishing, shopping excursions with her mom and spending time with her family and friends.
She had lots of fun with her great nieces and nephews who lovingly called her “Timmy Toad.” She fished with them, splashed around the brook looking for the perfect stones, constructed makeshift golf courses and drove them around in the Gator, laughing all the way.
Shelly was predeceased by her father, Harry “Nookie” Foster. She leaves behind her mother, Martha Foster (and Jerry Vaughan); her siblings, Vicki (and Carl) Bean, and Nick Foster; nephew, Garret Bean and his family; niece, Ashley MacCormack and her family; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Durant Cemetery in Cabot. Family and friends are invited to attend using facial coverings and distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shelly's memory may be made to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Rd, Barre, VT 05641 or any animal shelter of your choice.
