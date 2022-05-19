Shelley W. Jones, 70, of Eden Mills, died at her home, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Shelley is survived by her husband of 49 years, Brian Jones of Eden Mills; two daughters, Tammy and her husband, Derek Small and daughter, Taylor of Hyde Park, and Amanda Jones (Cady) and her children, Gage and Paizley of Eden Mills; a sister, Sheila and husband, Jim Coolum of Johnson; a brother, Robert and his wife, Sandy Wallace of Hyde Park; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Shelly was predeceased by both parents, Everett and Janice Wallace; a sister, Sharon Lanpher; and a grandson, Paul Jacob.
Shelley made many friends through the years, especially her best friend, Sandra Noyes of Hyde Park.
Together, Shelley and her husband, Brian, managed Goss Tire in Morrisville for many years. After leaving Goss Tire, Shelly made a career at Lamoille Union Middle School where she worked for 25 years. During her years at Lamoille, she helped and inspired many students by being kind and lending an ear for anyone. At this same time, Shelley and Brian started their own business in Cambridge. Shelley worked evenings and weekends at the garage.
Shelley was a kind and giving women to all, but mostly to her grandkids. She loved all four of them to the moon and back. They loved her the same. Knowing her as “Bumma,” who was always there for them.
Fun for Shelley was getting together with family for any reason, her animals, soap operas, but most of all, being with her husband and best friend, Brian. Shelly and Brian found that once in a lifetime love that most can only dream of finding.
At her family’s request, there will be no visitation for Shelley. A private graveside service will be held at the family’s discretion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661. Thank you for the outstanding care provided to Shelley and her family during her final days.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
