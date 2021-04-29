Sheila M. Boland

Sheila Marie Boland, 74, of Hyde Park, died peacefully at home with her family at her side.
She was born May 9, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late William and Hannah (Barrett) Reen. She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in the Class of 1964.
Sheila married William Edward Boland Sr., on Feb. 8, 1969, at the St. Nicholas of Tolentine Catholic Church in Bronx, N.Y. Together they raised five children.
Sheila was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville. She spent all of her working years as a caregiver to the elderly and provided day care for numerous children, including many of her own nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing cards, especially poker and bingo, and traveling to Ireland. Most of all she loved being a mom and spending all the time she could with grandchildren and family.
Survivors include her four children, Thomas Boland and his wife, Sarena, of Wolcott, Brendan Boland and his wife, Elycia, of Hyde Park, and Michael Boland and Christine Boland, both of Hyde Park; five grandchildren, Dustin Jones and his wife, Nicole, Diana, Maverick, Thomas and Oliver; two great-grandchildren, Awen and Emelina; her aunt, Mary Barrett; eight siblings, Patrick Reen and John Reen, both of Hyde Park, William Reen and his wife, Jean, of Morrisville, Richard Reen and his wife, Diane, of Nashville Tenn., and Thomas Reen and his wife, Pat, of Essex Junction, Christine Tricomi and her husband, Santos, of Hyde Park, Margaret Riordan and her husband, Tim, of Peach Tree City, Ga., and Mary Fagnant of Fletcher; a sister-in-law, Wanda Reen of Walden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She “loved the hole lot of yous.” She was known for her Sheilaisms: terlet, dunkey, bot’le, Ubangi, twin and (sharing with Joan) ugatz.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, William Boland Sr. on Jan. 9, 2016; a son, William Boland Jr.; four siblings, Jerome, Kate, Joan and Jean Reen; and other special family members.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday evening, 6-8 p.m., at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. All COVID-19 restrictions must be followed. Masks and distancing will be required.
Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 3, 2021, at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville. Burial will follow in the family lot in the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
