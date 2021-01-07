Sheila L. Fournier

Sheila Lynne Fournier, 56, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Saturday evening, Jan. 2, 2021, in the comfort of her home, with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 12, 1964, in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of Wesley E. Mercier Jr. and Betty Jean (Dimick) Mercier. She graduated from Hazen Union High School in the class of 1982.
Sheila worked for many years as a cook at the Greensboro Nursing Home. She later was employed by the Head Start Program in Hardwick as a cook. She retired due to the heredity loss of her eyesight.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She would sing “You Are My Sunshine” to them, and carried her song through as a gift written on a blanket for each grandchild. She enjoyed knitting hats and blankets, music, boating, long summer days at the beach and her fur babies, Cookie the cat and Blazer, her grand fur baby. Sheila took great pride in being able to recite the alphabet backwards, which amazed her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Melissa M. Langmaid of Walden, Dennis E. Fournier Jr. and his girlfriend, Cassandra St. Onge, of Barton, and Casandra McCuen and her husband, Michael, of East Hardwick; four siblings, Dennis Mercier and his wife, Colleen, Dean Mercier and his wife, Kelly, and Sherry Tudhope, all of Hardwick, and Dana Mercier of Burlington; six grandchildren, Jonathan Langmaid Jr., Zachariah, Marissa and Katelyn Langmaid, all of Walden, and Taelynn Fournier of Eden; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Dennis “Tut” Fournier Sr.
All services will be held in the spring at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, VT 05680.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.